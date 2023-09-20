Monaco vs Nice: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Monaco (1st in Ligue 1) take on Nice (4th in Ligue 1) on Friday 22nd of September, at Stade Louis II, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time the two sides faced, Nice beat Monaco 3-0 at Stade Louis II. Goals from Terem Moffi (x2) and Khephren Thuram securing the victory on the day.

Monaco drew their last Ligue 1 game, 2-2 with Lorient. Goals from Tosin Aiyegun and Romain Faivre for Lorient, and goals from Aleksandr Golovin and Folarin Balogun for Monaco.

Nice managed a great victory in their last Ligue 1 outing, beating PSG 3-2. Goals from Kylian Mbappe (x2) for PSG, and goals from Terem Moffi (x2) and Gaetan Laborde for Nice.

How to watch Monaco vs Nice

Date: Friday, September 22nd, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Stade Louis II

Team News:

Monaco will be without Eliesse Ben Seghir, Mohammed Salisu, Edan Diop and Breel Embolo through injury. The rest of the squad seems to be fit and available for selection.

Nice will be without their star midfield Khephren Thuram who remains out with a thigh injury. Apart from that, Nice have a full squad to select from, as there have been no new injuries reported ahead of Friday’s fixture.

Predicted XI:

Monaco: Kohn, Magassa, Maripan, Singo, Henrique, Fofana, Zakaria, Vanderson, Golovin, Balogun, Ben Yedder.

Nice: Bulka, Bard, Dante, Tobido, Lotomba, Rosario, Ndayishimiye, Sanson, Diop, Moffi, Laborde.