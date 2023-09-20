“Not good enough” – Erik ten Hag lays into his Man United squad ahead of Bayern test

It appears that Erik ten Hag wasn’t in the mood for pleasantries ahead of Man United’s Champions League test against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

The Dutchman is under pressure after three Premier League losses in the opening five games of the 2023/24 campaign.

That included a 3-1 loss at Old Trafford to an emerging Brighton and Hove Albion side where the Red Devils were second best in every department.

Boos were audible around the ground at full-time and no wonder, for the standard of performances haven’t been anywhere close to what is demanded at this famous old club.

Ten Hag is under no illusions and isn’t seeking to shy away or make excuses either.

“We are living in small margins, and so we have to stay calm, but at the same time, we have to step up because this is not good enough,” he told TNT Sports before travelling to Bavaria and a reunion of sorts with former Tottenham talisman and United summer target, Harry Kane.

“It’s always great to play against Harry Kane but we don’t only play against Harry Kane. We play against a good side, Bayern Munich. They have very good players. We also have very good players.

“We have to step up. We already showed in many parts of games we are a great team, but we have to do it consistently. This is our chance. We have to prove that if we want to be successful this season, we have to be more consistent.”

Ten Hag will understand that he and his players have to do a lot more than pay lip service to how bad they’ve been this season.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal battling to beat Chelsea & Real Madrid to transfer of world class attacker Tottenham star set to face 5-6 months on the sidelines due to ACL injury “It is a bit sad” – Leeds United ace makes worrying comments

A decent performance against the reigning Bundesliga champions could be just what the doctor ordered in terms of giving the Red Devils the confidence that’s been missing from their opening few matches.

With nine players out (per Metro) however, it’s going to be a tall order to come away from the fixture with anything, let alone a win.