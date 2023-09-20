Player admits he left Crystal Palace because of Roy Hodgson

Goalkeeper Vincente Guaita has explained why he left Crystal Palace in the summer, admitting a falling out with Roy Hodgson was to blame.

Despite being the Eagles’ number one for five years, Guaita, 36, found himself offloaded to Celta Viga at the end of last season on a free transfer.

And speaking about how the move came to be, the Spanish keeper, who spoke to DAZN recently, said: “If it is true that we were already in the last years with the desire to change again, we had been in Crystal Palace for many years, where we were very happy, but there were things on the way we did not like.

“There were six games left to finish the league, I played against Leicester, I was injured and when I came back, the same as when I started with Roy Hodgson, he told me things that I didn’t see coherently.

“That’s when I decided that my year had ended at Crystal Palace, and I communicated it to the president.

“There were difficult times where things got tense, but they thought that the best thing for me was to disconnect from Crystal and let me enjoy football.”

During his time at Selhurst Park, Guaita, who signed a two deal in Spain, kept 46 cleans in 154 games in all competitions.

