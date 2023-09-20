Premier League rivals laughed off Man United’s bid for young superstar

It’s a sign of how far Man United have fallen when they’re being laughed at by fellow Premier League rivals.

According to ESPN, that’s exactly what happened recently when the Red Devils made a bid for a young superstar who, ended up staying put – another sign perhaps that the Old Trafford outfit no longer have the pulling power they once did.

Things haven’t been right at the club ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, and both behind the scenes and on the pitch, things seem to be going from bad to worse.

In the past, players have wanted to wear the red shirt and moving to Man United was seen as the pinnacle of their career.

Not anymore.

How else do you explain why Brighton and Hove Albion were in the position where they laughed at United’s reported £50m bid, and their huge attacking talent, Evan Ferguson, clearly felt his footballing education was better served at the Seagulls rather than one of the biggest clubs in the world.

It’s a damning indictment on where Man United are as an organisation and as a football team.

The situation isn’t easily fixed either because of a variety of reasons. United are nowhere near a title-winning team at present, and the continued upheaval with the Glazer family will create tension.

Old Trafford is no longer the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ because of a lack of investment, and there’s so much more besides.

So why on earth would any player aspire to join them at the moment?