Protracted Man United takeover talks take another twist

It’s already been 10 months since the Glazer family appeared to hint at the sale of Man United, and despite a number of false starts the status quo remains the same.

Any positivity at the beginning of the process that, finally, the club owners might take the money and run, has gone completely.

Indeed, though both offers from Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe remain on the table, the Glazers are still believed to be holding out for more money.

For a club of Man United’s history and stature it’s a frankly ridiculous situation, and only adds to the on-field issues that the club are experiencing at present.

The belief amongst supporters is that if the club can be sold to either party, things might start moving in terms of quality transfers and having the infrastructure of the club upgraded.

Old Trafford is still marketed as the ‘Theatre of Dreams,’ but the reality is the stadium is tired and falling down.

Help might be at hand, however, as Sky Sports have noted that, despite everything. both bidders haven’t changed their position and are still willing to buy the club – even though they’ve not having heard anything for weeks.

What does seem clear is that neither are going to raise their offers, with Sky also reporting that ‘leaks’ from the club were designed to get one or other party to get nearer the £6bn required – and it hasn’t worked.