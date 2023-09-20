Report: £250k-a-week Manchester United ace could secure loan exit in January

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could leave the club during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old England international has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he is currently training away from the first team. Sancho has had a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag and the player can secure an exit midway through the season as per Football Insider.

A player of his quality needs to play more often in order to get back to his best and a move away from Old Trafford could be ideal for him.

It seems that Erik ten Hag is unwilling to give him opportunities at Manchester United and therefore a transfer would make sense for all parties. Sancho was regarded as a world-class talent during his time at Borussia Dortmund, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations since his move to Manchester United in a deal worth around £73 million.

Jadon Sancho in action
More Stories / Latest News
Pundit in awe of Newcastle star’s ‘fabulous’ Champions League performance
Exclusive transfer news: Ivan Toney Arsenal and Chelsea talks, Harry Kane buy-back clause & more
Newcastle journalist hails ‘immense’ Magpies star for ‘one of best’ UCL performances

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old remains a prodigious talent, but he has not been able to showcase his qualities on a regular basis. The winger could use a fresh start at the stage of his career and a January move could be ideal for him.

Manchester United are unwilling to let the player live permanently, and it would take a substantial offer to lure him away from Old Trafford. In that case, a loan move seems more likely and the £250,000 a week attacker could be on his way out of the club temporarily in a few months.

More Stories Jadon Sancho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.