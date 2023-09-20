Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could leave the club during the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old England international has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and he is currently training away from the first team. Sancho has had a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag and the player can secure an exit midway through the season as per Football Insider.

A player of his quality needs to play more often in order to get back to his best and a move away from Old Trafford could be ideal for him.

It seems that Erik ten Hag is unwilling to give him opportunities at Manchester United and therefore a transfer would make sense for all parties. Sancho was regarded as a world-class talent during his time at Borussia Dortmund, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations since his move to Manchester United in a deal worth around £73 million.

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old remains a prodigious talent, but he has not been able to showcase his qualities on a regular basis. The winger could use a fresh start at the stage of his career and a January move could be ideal for him.

Manchester United are unwilling to let the player live permanently, and it would take a substantial offer to lure him away from Old Trafford. In that case, a loan move seems more likely and the £250,000 a week attacker could be on his way out of the club temporarily in a few months.