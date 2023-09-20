Sandro Tonali wasn’t happy with two Newcastle teammates last night; he told the staff exactly what he thought

Sandro Tonali was left furious with one tactical mishap during last night’s Champions League tie against AC Milan.

The Magpies played out a hard-fought 0-0 draw, and although the Premier League side were far from at their best, manager Eddie Howe will be pleased to have his first point on the board amid what is a very tough group also featuring Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, one player who was spotted complaining about how the Toon’s midfield had become overran was former AC Milan playmaker and Newcastle summer-signing Sandro Tonali.

After enduring a tough night at the office, the 23-year-old was hauled off with 20 minutes to play in place of Elliot Anderson, and according to the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, the Italy international complained to club staff about how Ruben Loftus-Cheek was able to ‘run free’ of the Magpies’ midfield.

“There were two occasions in quick succession last night when Ruben Loftus-Cheek ran free of Newcastle’s midfield,” Hope wrote.

“It prompted an inquest on the pitch and touchline, Tonali making the point to team-mates and staff that it was not his duty to track the Englishman.”