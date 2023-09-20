Newcastle United star refuses to rule out return to former club

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Sandro Tonali has admitted he could one day return to AC Milan.

Newcastle United made Tonali, 23, their most expensive signing of the summer after agreeing to a deal worth £55 million with the Serie A giants (Sky Sports).

Teaming up with Eddie Howe on Tyneside, the 23-year-old became an instant hit with the Toon Army after he netted a quick-fire goal against Aston Villa on the Premier League’s opening day.

However, despite being one of the club’s most valuable and important players, Tonali has refused to rule out a return to the San Siro.

In action on Tuesday night, Howe selected his new number eight for the Magpies’ first Champions League group game against AC Milan. What was a hugely emotional evening for Tonali, personally, turned out to be a disappointing start to life in Europe for Newcastle.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea dealt blow in their pursuit of 25-year-old Premier League ace
Real Madrid made £60m bid for Man United transfer target and PSG made approach too
Chelsea preparing an offer close to €30 million for German international

Playing out a goalless draw, the Magpies failed to gain an early advantage in what is an incredibly tough group also featuring Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

And speaking to the media after the game, Tonali, who played 72 minutes before being subbed off for Elliot Anderson, opened up on what the future may have in store for him.

“Return to AC Milan one day? I don’t know,” the Italian told Mediaset, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“I’d pay to know my future. Maybe yes, maybe not. Football is strange. I’m not closing the door to AC Milan. I can’t and won’t hide my love, passion for Milan.”

More Stories Sandro Tonali

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.