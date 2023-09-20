There is doubt that Harry Kane will ever return to Tottenham despite Levy’s claims

Daniel Levy has claimed that Tottenham have a buy-back clause to resign Harry Kane in the future but a report claims that it is not straightforward and that there is doubt that the striker will ever return to North London.

Kane spent his whole career with Tottenham and last season became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, cementing his legendary status at Spurs. However, after years of failure in North London, the England superstar decided to move to Bayern Munich this summer and has started life impressively in Germany.

In the aftermath, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has stated that the club has a buy-back clause to re-sign Kane from Bayern; but according to the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel, it is not straightforward and there is doubt that the 30-year-old will ever return to the Premier League club whilst Levy is there.

Kane is only 47 goals away from becoming the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer and many suspect that the Englishman will return in the future. Tottenham would, of course, be the favourites but this news throws that into doubt.

The 30-year-old still has a long contract to fulfil at Bayern and will be hoping to achieve a lot throughout his time with the German champions.