“There’s an inner glow about me” – David Moyes revelling in West Ham’s recent success

With the greatest of respect to David Moyes his demeanour often comes across as miserable and dour, so for him to admit that he has a bit of a spring in his step is really quite something.

The Scot has overseen a brilliant start to the 2023/24 Premier League season for West Ham, their recent defeat to league leaders, Man City, notwithstanding.

For 45 minutes in that game the Hammers more than held their own, and only City’s strength in depth and quality throughout their squad eventually got them over the line in what could’ve been a tricky assignment for Pep Guardiola’s treble winners.

According to The National, Moyes believes that his side are now stronger without former captain Declan Rice.

“I think we’ve tried to build a stronger whole group [since losing Rice]. The competition is good in the squad,” he was quoted as saying.

“We want to keep that strong and the players are in a confident frame of mind, which comes from victories and playing well.”

It’s clear that the memories of the brilliant Europa Conference League title win in Prague still brings a smile to his face too.

“I’ve got to say there’s an inner glow about me because I know getting that victory means so much,” he said.

“I’m pleased to carry that with me now. I hope we can do it again, I really do, because of the magic feeling when it happened, the aftermath, what it meant to so many people in east London and to West Ham supporters in particular.

“To be fortunate enough to win a European trophy is not something you get to do every day. Last year was magical.

“To be able to have my family there … they’ve probably been to hundreds and hundreds of games where I’ve been miserable, not wanting to go for a drink or for dinner.

“They are the lows and then you get the highs of a win and to be able to have the family there and to be part of it was magnificent.”

After so many years of trying – and failing – to deliver silverware for any of his employers, it was great to see Moyes scuttling down the touchline, arms aloft, as Jarrod Bowen’s last-minute strike hit the back of the Fiorentina net.

His celebrations after the match and on the victory parade around east London showed everyone a different side to the man, and if his players can come up trumps again in Europe or domestically, we might see a repeat touchline performance.