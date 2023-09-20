Transfer news (LIVE) Arsenal and Chelsea receive boost in pursuit of Prem proven forward

CaughtOffside Live Blog

This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!

10:59 Real Madrid and PSG made approach for England talisman

The Athletic have reported that both Real Madrid and PSG made offers for Manchester United target Harry Kane, who ended up joining Bayern Munich this summer.

Rumours this summer were linking Kane with a switch from London to Manchester, however it seems Real Madrid and PSG were closer to signing Kane than the Red Devils, with offers rejected.

10:54 Chelsea preparing offer for Dortmund wonderkid

According to reports from Fichajes, Chelsea are lining up an offer to sign Dortmund’s 18-year-old forward, Youssoufa Moukoko.

The source claims Chelsea are lining up an offer of around €30 million, with this price seen as a potential “major bargain” in the future.

08:54 Chelsea tried to sign forward in last 48hrs of transfer window

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea tried to sign exciting forward Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge in the final 48 hours of the transfer window.

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano said Chelsea approached Brugge for the player, however Nusa wanted to stay and focus on Brugge.

07:52 Chelsea and Newcastle monitoring defender

According to 90 Min, Chelsea and Newcastle are keeping tabs on Boca Juniors defender, Valentin Barco.

The Premier League clubs have watched him in recent weeks, and could be looking to sign him in the coming months.

07:24 Arsenal and Chelsea receive boost in pursuit of forward

According to reports from 90 Min, Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Brentford forward Ivan Toney.

Thomas Frank has revealed that Toney could be sold for the right price, opening the door for other clubs to make a move for the Brentford talisman.