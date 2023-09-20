Exclusive transfer news: Ivan Toney Arsenal and Chelsea talks, Harry Kane buy-back clause & more

Hello and welcome to my exclusive transfer news column for CaughtOffside – click here to subscribe for more content straight to your inbox and completely ad-free!

Ivan Toney and more strikers on the move

A player to watch in the months ahead is going to be Ivan Toney. My information is that Brentford know that the player wants to leave in 2024, we’ll have to see if that will be in January or next summer, but we know that Toney appointed a new agent because he wants to try a new experience at a top club.

Many clubs have asked about Toney, including Italian clubs, but staying in the Premier League is the priority of the player. Chelsea are well informed on the situation of the player, but also Arsenal are well informed on the conditions of the potential deal.

Both clubs asked for information, let's see if other clubs will join the race, but for the moment I can guarantee that both Arsenal and Chelsea have shown this interest. Still, it's important to clarify that Arsenal have not decided yet how they want to act in January in terms of strikers

Harry Kane’s buy-back clause

Harry Kane has been making the headlines ahead of Bayern Munich game against Manchester United this evening, with the England international admitting that the Red Devils are a big club and that he held talks with a few suitors before moving to Bayern.

Meanwhile, Daniel Levy has revealed a key detail as well, stating that that is a buy-back clause for Tottenham to re-sign Kane in the future

Chelsea’s approach for Antonio Nusa

Chelsea tried to approach Club Brugge in the final 48 hours of the summer window for Nusa but the player didn't want to move. Nusa wanted to stay and focus on Brugge. For sure Chelsea will keep following him but I'm told there are four or five clubs in the race, it's absolutely open