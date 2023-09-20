Video: Andre Onana’s rocky start to life in Manchester gets worse with huge howler against Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have taken the lead against Manchester United at the Allianz Arena courtesy of a Andre Onana howler.
Erik ten Hag’s team have started the match the better of the two sides but the German champions always pose a threat with the forward players they have on show.
Leroy Sane broke the deadlock after 28 minutes but it came through a howler from Onana. The German winger took a long-range shot which the new United goalkeeper let slip through his fingers.
André Onana has had a howler here ?
Leroy Sané's effort slips under the Man Utd stopper's gloves to give Bayern the lead…#UCL pic.twitter.com/GMErAGOBwE
OH MY GOD ONANA
RETWEET THIS ASAP pic.twitter.com/uSVHEYT1Tf
