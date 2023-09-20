Video: Casemiro completes brace against Bayern Munich as Man United fall to 4-3 defeat

Casemiro scored a brace against Bayern Munich in Man United’s Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena as Erik ten Hag’s team were defeated 4-3.

It was a crazy game in Germany with Casemiro’s first coming in an unorthodox fashion to make it 3-2 late in the match.

That was short-lived as Tel made it 4-2 shortly after but the Brazilian midfielder grabbed his second after heading in a Bruno Fernandes cross in the dying moments of the game. It wasn’t enough to earn his team a point as Ten Hag looks to tighten his defence ahead of a clash with Burnley at the weekend.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports. 

