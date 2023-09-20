Video: Harry Kane gets on the scoresheet vs Man United with perfect penalty

Harry Kane has made it 3-1 to Bayern Munich against Man United in their Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena. 

It has been a very entertaining game in Germany which saw the hosts go into the halftime break 2-0 ahead after goals from Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry.

Rasmus Hojlund scored his first goal for Man United early in the second half to bring the Premier League club back into the match but that was short-lived as Harry Kane made it 3-1 from the penalty spot just four minutes later.

