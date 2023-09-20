Video: “I can’t wait to smell it” – Rio Ferdinand is buzzing for Man United’s Champions League encounter at Bayern

There’s nothing quite like Champions League nights to get everyone going, and former Man United star, Rio Ferdinand, is clearly buzzing with excitement ahead of the Red Devils trip to Bavaria.

For United to get anything from the game is a tall order, particularly as they are missing nine players at present per Metro.

However, if the club’s aspirations are to bring back the glory years, then these are the games where the players have got to prove their mettle.

As Ferdinand told TNT Sports: “I can’t wait to see it. I can’t wait to smell it.”

He’s unlikely to be the only one who is salivating ahead of one of European football’s most glamorous clashes.

"I can't wait to see it. I can't wait to smell it."@rioferdy5 previews the Champions League battle between Bayern Munich and Man United which will be live on TNT Sports on Wednesday ?? pic.twitter.com/8SxsXvFfyy — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 18, 2023

