Video: Jordan Henderson has named the best player in the world and it is not a surprise

Al Ettifaq star Jordan Henderson has named who he thinks is the best player in the world right now and the former Liverpool star has stated that it is Mohamed Salah.

The Reds forward has certainly been up there with the best players in the world over recent years and the Egypt winger has started this season in fine fashion also. However, not many would label him the best player on the planet and Henderson admits that he is slightly biased towards the Liverpool star as he is a friend.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi would be the most popular choices for the title as the Argentina star is the favourite to win the next Ballon d’Or.