Video: Jordan Henderson has named the best player in the world and it is not a surprise

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Al Ettifaq star Jordan Henderson has named who he thinks is the best player in the world right now and the former Liverpool star has stated that it is Mohamed Salah. 

The Reds forward has certainly been up there with the best players in the world over recent years and the Egypt winger has started this season in fine fashion also. However, not many would label him the best player on the planet and Henderson admits that he is slightly biased towards the Liverpool star as he is a friend.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi would be the most popular choices for the title as the Argentina star is the favourite to win the next Ballon d’Or.

More Stories / Latest News
Player admits he left Crystal Palace because or Roy Hodgson
Man City set to sign West Ham midfielder within next 48 hours
“You don’t just walk away” – Liverpool fan favourite hints at finishing his career at Anfield
More Stories Jordan Henderson Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.