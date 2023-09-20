Video: Man United’s Casemiro scores unorthodox late goal but hope is short-lived as Bayern Munich score straight after

Casemiro gave Man United brief hope in their clash with Bayern Munich as a late goal from the Brazilian made it 3-2 as the Premier League club chased a draw but it was extinguished minutes later. 

It has been a very entertaining game in Germany which saw the hosts go into the halftime break 2-0 ahead after goals from Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry.

Rasmus Hojlund scored his first goal for Man United early in the second half to bring the Premier League club back into the match but that was short-lived as Harry Kane made it 3-1 from the penalty spot just four minutes later.

That scenario happened again as Casemiro scored an unorthodox late goal to give United hope but four minutes later Mathys Tel killed Ten Hag’s team off with a wonderful finish.

Both goals can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports, TNT Sports and CBS Sports.

