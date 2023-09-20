Video: Rasmus Hojlund couldn’t hide his happiness during Champions League debut for Man United

Manchester United FC
Man United are in Munich on Wednesday night to face Bayern in their Champions League opener and new signing Rasmus Hojlund couldn’t hide his happiness when the competition’s anthem was being played. 

The striker was brought to Old Trafford this summer from Atalanta to help fix the Manchester club’s issues up front and the Danish star started his first game of the season at the weekend against Brighton.

The youngster now leads the line for Erik ten Hag at the Allianz Arena against Bayern and the player was clearly happy to be involved in a match of this magnitude when the Champions League anthem was being played.

