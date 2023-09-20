Video: Saka gets Arsenal off the mark in Champions League opener

Arsenal’s re-entry into the Champions League has been a long time coming, but Bukayo Saka wasted no time in giving the Gunners lift-off.

The match was barely eight minutes old when captain, Martin Odegaard, took aim only to see his shot parried by the PSV Eindhoven keeper.

Saka, who had fed the Norwegian, was on hand to pick up the scraps, and slid home the opener to send the Emirates Stadium wild.

Bukayo Saka gets Arsenal off the mark! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/IhlTK7Wswh — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 20, 2023

BUKAYO SAKA SCORES ARSENAL’S FIRST #UCL GOAL IN 6 YEARS. ? pic.twitter.com/p9rqISU5S9 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 20, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo