Video: Saka gets Arsenal off the mark in Champions League opener

Arsenal’s re-entry into the Champions League has been a long time coming, but Bukayo Saka wasted no time in giving the Gunners lift-off.

The match was barely eight minutes old when captain, Martin Odegaard, took aim only to see his shot parried by the PSV Eindhoven keeper.

Saka, who had fed the Norwegian, was on hand to pick up the scraps, and slid home the opener to send the Emirates Stadium wild.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

