Video: Sensational run from Musiala helps Bayern Munich double lead against Man United

Bayern Munich are in full control of their Champions League clash with Man United at the Allinaz Arena as Serge Gnabry has added a second for the German champions.

The hosts took the lead after 28 minutes despite a positive start from Man United as an Andre Onana howler helped Leroy Sane open the scoring.

Four minutes later, that lead was doubled as a sensational run from Jamal Musiala allowed Gnabry to slot home a second and put Bayern in full control of the match.

How about this run from Jamal Musiala… ? He sets up Serge Gnabry to strike the ball into the net! Bayern double their lead! ????#UCL pic.twitter.com/IPOneEjWo7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 20, 2023