“You don’t just walk away” – Liverpool fan favourite hints at finishing his career at Anfield

Over the last seven years, Joel Matip has developed into a fan favourite at Anfield and the centre-back has now hinted at retiring at the Merseyside club.

This campaign is the defender’s eighth season with the Reds after becoming one of Jurgen Klopp’s first signings when he moved on a free transfer from Schalke in the summer of 2016. Matip has gone on to play 190 matches for Liverpool, scoring 11 goals and winning every trophy possible on Merseyside.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and his responsibilities have been reduced this season, leaving many expecting the centre-back to leave next summer.

However, Matip has hinted at staying at Anfield beyond this season and it is possible that the Liverpool fan favourite retires at the club.

Joel Matip speaks about his Liverpool future

Matip has hinted he would like to extend his contract to stay at Liverpool for the remainder of his career, insisting “you just don’t walk away” from Anfield.

“Of course, Schalke was my youth club – as a Schalke fan it was an absolute honour to play there. I had the opportunity to do that for a long time and here in Liverpool, with these absolute top conditions, you don’t just walk away,” Matip said via the Liverpool Echo.

“In addition, I also feel incredibly comfortable here in my private life. I think it’s desirable not to change clubs all the time. But everyone has to decide for themselves. In any case, I find consistency helpful.

“I’m at an age where I don’t think so much about the future anymore. I try to make the most of every day and don’t look too far ahead. If it was only these two clubs in the end, I would be perfectly happy. But in football, you never know exactly.”