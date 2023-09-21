Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano gives verdict on Arsenal’s Champions League credentials

Arsenal look like serious contenders for this season’s Champions League, according to Fabrizio Romano, who is a big fan of the brand of football Mikel Arteta has his team playing.

The Gunners were in fine form last night on their return to this competition, beating PSV Eindhoven 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium to show just how far they’ve come under the management of Arteta.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano heaped praise on Arsenal, and echoed the view of some pundits that they will be up there as one of the favourites for this year’s competition, while the transfer news expert also provided an update on the future of club captain Martin Odegaard.

“What a performance from Arsenal last night as they got their Champions League campaign off to a winning start by beating PSV 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium,” Romano said.

“Martin Odegaard was man of the match for the Gunners, and it remains the case that we can expect the club captain to sign a new deal soon.

“As for Arsenal, I see them doing special things in the UCL this season, I already said that during the summer. They play a fine brand of modern, European football. I think they can be excellent in this Champions League campaign, I see them going really far.”

Arsenal fans certainly have plenty to feel optimistic about this season, as they continue to go from strength to strength and look right at home back in Europe’s top club competition despite being away for six years.