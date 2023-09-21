Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping tabs on the Nigerian striker Gift Orban.

The 21-year-old scored 20 goals across all competitions for KAA Gent last season and his performances have attracted the attention of the top clubs. Italian giants AC Milan are reportedly keeping tabs on the player as well as per Fichajes.

It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs decide to come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the talented young striker in the coming months.

It is fair to assume that Gent will not want to lose a key player in January and therefore the three clubs could be forced to wait until the summer transfer window in order to sign him.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form this season as well scoring 6 goals in 10 games so far.

He has the ability to step up and play for a big club in the near future and a move to Tottenham or Barcelona would be ideal.

Barcelona need to add more depth in the attacking department and the 21-year-old could be the ideal understudy to Robert Lewandowski.

As for Tottenham, they are yet to bring in a quality replacement for Harry Kane and Orban could compete with Richarlison for the starting spot.

Orban is still only 21 and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience in the coming seasons. If Spurs or Barcelona can sign him for a reasonable price, he could prove to be a solid investment in the long-term.