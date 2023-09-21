BBC pundit slams Leeds forward for his performance against Hull

BBC pundit Neil Redfearn claims it wasn’t Joel Piroe’s night against Hull yesterday as the Dutch striker failed to score in 0-0 draw.

Redfearn said Piroe was caught in between while speaking on BBC radio Leeds last night.

“It wasn’t Piroe’s night tonight, he was sort of caught in between,” said Redfearn.

“But you’re going to get games like that – it’s a tough league.”

We chatted to Joel Piroe yesterday about this number 10 role, Georginio Rutter and how much of what we're seeing is coaching versus attackers expressing themselves.#lufc https://t.co/aTsnvvrcli — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) September 20, 2023

Piroe has been a big hit for Leeds since he joined the club from Swansea for a fee in excess of £10m. He has scored three goals in as much appearances for Leeds so far.

Daniel Farke’s side currently sit 9th in the Championship table with 10 points from 7 matches.