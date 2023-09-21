BBC pundit slams Leeds forward for his performance against Hull

Posted by

BBC pundit Neil Redfearn claims it wasn’t Joel Piroe’s night against Hull yesterday as the Dutch striker failed to score in 0-0 draw.

Redfearn said Piroe was caught in between while speaking on BBC radio Leeds last night.

“It wasn’t Piroe’s night tonight, he was sort of caught in between,” said Redfearn.

“But you’re going to get games like that – it’s a tough league.”

Piroe has been a big hit for Leeds since he joined the club from Swansea for a fee in excess of £10m. He has scored three goals in as much appearances for Leeds so far.

Daniel Farke’s side currently sit 9th in the Championship table with 10 points from 7 matches.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.