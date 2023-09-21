Burnley vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Burnley (19th in the Premier League) take on Manchester United (13th in the Premier League) on Saturday 23rd of September, at Turf Moor, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Manchester United beat Burnley 2-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup 4th round, in 2022. Goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford for United on the day.

Burnley drew their last Premier League game 1-1 with Nottingham Forest. Goals from Zeki Amdouni for Burnley, and Callum Hudson-Odoi for Forest. Burnley also received a 94th minute red card, when Lyle Foster was given his marching orders.

Manchester United lost their last Premier League outing, losing 3-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford. Goals from Danny Welbeck, Pascal Grob and Joao Pedro for Brighton, and a goal for Hannibal Mejbri for United.

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester United

Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Bt Sport

Venue: Turf Moor

Team News:

Burnley will be without Hjalmar Ekdal, Michael Obafemi and Darko Churlinov through injury, and Lyle Foster will be unavailable due to suspension after picking up a red card against Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United will be without Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo and Tom Heaton through injury. The likes of Mason Mount, Sofyan Amrabat and Raphael Varane will undergo further assessment for their availability. Whilst Antony and Jadon Sancho remain away from the group for disciplinary reasons.

Predicted XI:

Burnley: Trafford, Taylor, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Roberts, Brownhill, Cullen, Koleosho, Amdouni, Guomundsson, Rodriguez.

Manchester United: Onana, Reguilon, Martinez, Lindelof, Dalot, Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund.