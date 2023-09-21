Chelsea could demand 12-goal star in exchange for 23-year-old wanted by Euro giants

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to bring in a quality right-back in the near future and they have identified the Chelsea defender Reece James as a target.

A report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea might not ask for transfer fees if Real Madrid decided to come in for the England international defender. Instead, Mauricio Pochettino’s side could demand Federico Valverde in exchange.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan international midfielder is reportedly a long-term target for Pochettino and he wants to sign the midfielder for Chelsea.

The Blues have spent massive sums of money to improve their midfield in recent months. The likes of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia are all outstanding additions to the Chelsea midfield but Valverde could take them to a whole new level.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Spanish league and he will add goals and creativity to the side. He managed to score 12 goals and pick up seven assists last season. In addition to that, Valverde will help out defensively and he is versatile enough to operate in a number of positions. The Real Madrid star can operate as a full-back, a central midfielder, as well as a winger.

It is highly unlikely that Real Madrid will allow a player like him to leave the club anytime soon but there is no doubt that he could be an asset for Chelsea if they can pull off the transfer.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old James is a key player for Chelsea as well and his departure would weaken their defence. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.