Exclusive: Liverpool to begin contract negotiations with two stars soon as 32-year-old considered main priority

Liverpool will discuss the futures of Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip soon with the Merseyside club ready to make contact with their representatives to begin negotiations over new deals.

Both players are out of contract at Anfield at the end of this season and Liverpool are open to keeping the fan favourites beyond the current campaign. Talks have not started yet but the Premier League giants are ready to make contact with both players’ entourages, sources have told CaughtOffside.

Jurgen Klopp’s main priority is to keep hold of Thiago, who was wanted heavily by Saudi Arabian clubs this summer. That interest has not disappeared in the meantime, but the Reds are confident about convincing the Spaniard to stay at the Premier League club, with talks hoped to get underway soon.

Thiago is yet to play for Liverpool this season due to injury but that has not changed Klopp’s opinion of the midfielder as the German coach is a big fan of the midfield maestro.

Joel Matip could say goodbye to Liverpool at the end of the season, despite wanting to stay at Anfield beyond this campaign. At the moment, the Merseyside club are evaluating the opportunity to reinforce their defence ahead of next season and will try to add a younger talent to their ranks – which is not good news for Matip.

Following this summer’s transfer window, it would be wise to keep an eye on the future of Salah. Saudi Arabia won’t give up on the Liverpool superstar and are already planning a strategy for the near future as they plan to take advantage of his expiring contract in 2025. The Reds are exploring some possible replacements for the winger with Athletic Club’s Nico Williams among the names currently preferred.