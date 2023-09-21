Fikayo Tomori’s transfer market value has surely more than doubled since he left Chelsea for a move to AC Milan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that this was smart business by Milan, who do not have a buy-back clause for Chelsea in their deal, which will surely come as reassuring news to fans of the Rossoneri.

Romano said: “Some Chelsea fans have also asked me about Fikayo Tomori after his superb performances for AC Milan. His value for sure must have more than doubled since he left Stamford Bridge for the San Siro.

“AC Milan have been smart in signing Fikayo, he’s a very good player and also a good leader.

“My understanding is there is no buy back clause for Chelsea, at the moment he’s 100% focused on Milan project – he signed a new deal a few months ago.”

Some Chelsea fans must be wondering why on earth Tomori was allowed to leave the club after witnessing his rise in Italy, but this is just one of many promising academy talents the west Londoners have let go in recent times

Tomori had been struggling for playing time at Stamford Bridge, so it looks like he made the right move for his career, and it will be interesting to see if he ends up back in the Premier League at some point in the future.

The 25-year-old only has three England caps to his name, which is a bit of a surprise, so returning to an English club might boost his international chances.