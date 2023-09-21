Incredible stat shows why Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world

Mohamed Salah has started the season off impressively for Liverpool but a stat has emerged after the Reds’ win against LASK that highlights why the winger is one of the best players in the world.

Ever since he arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2018, the Egyptian star has gone on to become one of the best players in the Premier League giants’ long history and has produced for Jurgen Klopp’s team year after year.

This season has started no differently as the 31-year-old has produced three goals and four assists across the opening six matches of the campaign. According to Squawka, following his goal against LASK on Thursday, Salah has now either scored or assisted in each of his last 12 games across all competitions, highlighting once again why he is one of the best players on the planet.

Mohamed Salah has either scored or assisted in each of his last 12 games across all competitions: ?? Spurs

?? Fulham

?? Brentford

?????? Leicester

?? Aston Villa

?? Southampton

?? Chelsea

?? Bournemouth

?? Newcastle

?? Aston Villa

???? Wolves

?? LASK

Salah was the subject of heavy interest from Saudi Arabia over the summer as the Middle Eastern country was prepared to make the Liverpool superstar one of the highest-paid players in the world.

The Saudis are expected to return next summer when the winger has just one year left on his current Liverpool contract and many think it could be the Egyptian’s last season at Anfield; however, the Merseyside club will not want to lose his star player for anything less than a huge fee.