Inside Spain: Jude Bellingham watch, Joao Felix redemption and more scandal at Real Madrid

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

This week on Jude Bellingham-watch… Bellingham is the very best of Spanish football right now. Six goals, six games, and an assist to boot.

It’s been a week of good football in Spain, with Real Madrid maintaining their 100% record against first Real Sociedad and then Union Berlin. Just about making it through both, Rodrygo Goes was expected to be one of Bellingham’s chief partners in crime, but after six games, it hasn’t quite happened for him. The latest is that there is interest from the Premier League in finding Rodrygo a better fit.

Joao Felix could barely have wished for a better beginning to life in Barcelona. Two starts, two 5-0 wins, 3 goals and 1 assist in total. All of a sudden Xavi Hernandez’s side look like a top team with Felix, and Joao Cancelo, even if Real Betis and Royal Antwerp didn’t provide too much resistance. Felix has admitted he never clicked with Diego Simeone or at Chelsea, the question being asked in Barcelona is how long he can click with Barcelona.

Real Madrid go across town to face Atletico Madrid in the derby on Sunday night, and if it was on brand for Los Blancos to score a late winner, it was rather on brand for Atleti to concede a 94th-minute equaliser to Lazio’s goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

Sevilla drew with Lens 1-1, and Real Sociedad by the same score with Inter. The latter will be the happier with their performance, who have been brilliant against Real Madrid and Inter, but struggle for effectiveness.

Away from football on the pitch, the Spain women’s side agreed to return to action after a seven-hour meeting that lasted until 5:00am, finally finding some common ground with the Federation on agreements to improve equality in sport and football. It seems no coincidence that General Secretary Andreu Camps, Luis Rubiales’ right-hand was sacked.

Finally, four Real Madrid players (three in the academy and one at Real Madrid C) were formally called to testify against allegations of distributing sexual content without consent, and distributing sexual content of a minor. One of the victims, given the name Sofia, gave an in-depth interview recounting the events, and declaring the players knew her friend was underage.