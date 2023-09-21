Journalist says Emery has made a complete U-turn on £25m Villa player who was set to be offloaded

Lucas Digne looked like he was heading for the exit door at Aston Villa this summer but that never materialised and now Unai Emery has performed a complete U-turn on the French star.

The defender has started every Premier League game for Aston Villa this season in the absence of the injured Alex Moreno and has produced two assists so far for the Birmingham club. Emery has trusted Digne to fill the void left by the former Real Betis star after nearly leaving the club during the last transfer window.

The left-back, who arrived at Villa from Everton in January of 2022 in a deal worth £25m, will have to fight for his place when Moreno returns but for now, things are going well for the 30-year-old.

Dean Jones also believes that Digne will still have to fight for his place over the course of the season but hints that the left-back can become an “important member” of Emery’s side.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “I think Digne will still have to fight for his place regularly. But Emery does seem to have produced a U-turn on the situation. It seemed very likely he would leave at one point in the summer. But at the end of August, Emery made it clear this was no longer on the cards, and it’s looking like now this is a player who can become an important member of the team.”