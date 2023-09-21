Jurgen Klopp provides positive update on Liverpool star who came off during Europa League clash

Ryan Gravenberch started his first match for Liverpool on Thursday night against LASK in the Europa League and after the Dutch star went off in the second half, Jurgen Klopp has provided a positive update on his newest signing.

The midfielder had a positive game for the Reds and had a big influence on the Merseyside club’s win. Gravenberch grabbed his first assist for Liverpool after setting up Luis Diaz to make it 2-1 and he also provided his teammates with four key passes.

However, the 21-year-old looked to have picked up a knock during the second half and was replaced by Mohamed Salah in the 74th minute. Jurgen Klopp has made things clearer after the match and has provided a positive update on the new Liverpool man.

Speaking after the match with LASK, Jurgen Klopp told TNT Sports’ Danny Jamieson that Gravenberch was fine and that he came off with just a touch of cramp having not played that long in some time.

The Dutch star should be available for the Reds’ match with West Ham on Sunday as the Merseyside club look to continue their current run of form.