LASK vs Liverpool team news: Jurgen Klopp changes his entire team for Europa League clash

Liverpool FC
Liverpool get their Europa League campaign underway on Thursday night as Jurgen Klopp’s men travel to Austria to face LASK as the German coach makes several changes to his starting 11.

There is a positive atmosphere around Anfield at present following an impressive summer and a good start to the season. The Reds have won four of their opening five Premier League matches and hope to carry that form over to the European stage tonight.

Liverpool were 3-1 winners over Wolves last time out and Klopp has changed his whole team from that trip to Molineux. Virgil van Dijk returns for the Premier League giants against LASK following his recent league suspension, whilst Ben Doak and Ryan Gravenberch start for the first time

Liverpool’s opponents tonight are currently third in the Austrian league and are undefeated in their last eight matches. LASK were also 3-1 winners last time out as they defeated Austria Klagenfurt on Saturday.

The Austrian club have a big task on their hands to keep that run going beyond tonight and this is how they line up for their Europa League opener.

