Man United fans feel Scott McTominay doesn’t care about club after embarrassing moment against Bayern Munich

Manchester United fans were not happy with Scott McTominay after a moment during their 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich as supporters accused the midfielder of not caring. 

Erik ten Hag’s men were well beaten in Munich despite the scoreline and it highlighted the flaws of Man United once again in what is turning out to be a tough week for the club.

Andre Onana’s howler was the main talking point from the clash but one moment that stood out to Man United’s supporters was McTominay’s lack of effort to try and retrieve the ball after he lost possession on the edge of Bayern’s penalty area during the second half.

After taking a heavy touch and losing the ball to Dayot Upamecano, the Scotland international looked to the ground and slowly jogged back, despite only coming onto the pitch 10 minutes earlier. Many fans joked that the referee put in more effort to get back as it proved to be an embarrassing moment for the 26-year-old.

