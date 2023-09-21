Manchester United make worst start to a season since before Sir Alex Ferguson took over

Manchester United were beaten once again last night as they suffered a defeat to Bayern Munich in their opening game of the Champions League group stage.

The Red Devils lost 4-3 in a thrilling encounter at the Allianz Arena, but despite their efforts late on they are now on a worse run at the start of a season since all the way back in 1986/97 – the year Sir Alex Ferguson would end up taking over as manager.

Things are not going at all well for current United manager Erik ten Hag, with his Red Devils side already suffering defeats Tottenham, Arsenal, and Brighton in the Premier League to go alongside this opening day European defeat…

1986-87 – Manchester United have lost as many as four of their opening six games of a season in all competitions for the first time since 1986-87 under Ron Atkinson – the season in which Alex Ferguson would later take charge of the club. Harbinger. pic.twitter.com/UQf6MgWYlI — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2023

There have been plenty of poor United sides since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, but this is clearly a new low for the club and it doesn’t bode at all well for Ten Hag.

How long can this continue before United decide to make a change in the dugout? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.