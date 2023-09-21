Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Manchester City (1st in the Premier League) take on Nottingham Forest (8th in the Premier League) on Saturday 23rd of September, at Etihad Stadium, at 15:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, the score ended 1-1 with the clubs sharing the points. Goals from Chris Wood for Forest, and Bernardo Silva for City.

Manchester City won their last Premier League outing, beating West Ham 3-1 at the London Stadium. Goals from Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland for City, with a goal from James Ward-Prowse for West Ham.

Nottingham Forest drew their last Premier League fixture, 1-1 with Burnley at the City Ground. Goals from Zeki Amdouni for Burnley, and Callum Hudson-Odoi for Forest, and a 94th minute sending off for Burnley’s Lyle Foster.

How to watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

Date: Saturday, September 23rd, 2023

Kickoff: 15:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Team News:

Manchester City will be without Bernardo Silva who picked up an injury in Champions League action on Tuesday night, which could keep him out for a couple of weeks according to Guardiola. Other absentees will include Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic and John Stones.

Nottingham Forest will be without Danilo after his injury against Chelsea a few weeks ago. There will be further fitness tests to assess Serge Aurier and Wayne Hennessey ahead of Saturday’s clash. However Forest were boosted by the availability of Anthony Elanga against Burnley on Monday, and he will be available again.

Predicted XI:

Manchester City: Ederson, Gvardiol, Dias, Akanji, Walker, Rodri, Nunes, Foden, Alvarez, Doku, Haaland.

Nottingham Forest: Turner, Aina, McKenna, Worrall, Montiel, Mangala, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Awoniyi.