Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move away from the club recently.
The 25-year-old Brazilian is one of the best central midfielders in the league right now and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keeping tabs on the situation.
Newcastle are hoping to keep him at the club for the long term and they are looking to take him down to a contract extension.
According to journalist Ben Jacobs, PIF have now formulated a unique plan to keep him at the club for the long term.
They are ready to include a release clause in his new contract, despite the fact that they have always been against release classes. Apparently, Newcastle are hoping to include a substantial release clause in the midfielder’s contract so that they can price him out of a move.
It will be interesting to see if the Brazilian is willing to accept that and commit his long-term future to the club.
Jacobs said: “Newcastle have always been against release clauses. I don’t think they’ve had one in any contract since PIF took charge. I don’t think they’ve needed one. So, it’s quite an interesting dynamic, the release clause. PIF want to go against what they would usually do and have a release clause [for Guimaraes], and will Guimaraes agree to a release clause because it gives him more wiggle room, but if the number of that release clause is too big, then it sort of prices him out of the market as well.”