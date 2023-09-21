Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move away from the club recently.

The 25-year-old Brazilian is one of the best central midfielders in the league right now and it is no surprise that the top clubs are keeping tabs on the situation.

Newcastle are hoping to keep him at the club for the long term and they are looking to take him down to a contract extension.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, PIF have now formulated a unique plan to keep him at the club for the long term.

They are ready to include a release clause in his new contract, despite the fact that they have always been against release classes. Apparently, Newcastle are hoping to include a substantial release clause in the midfielder’s contract so that they can price him out of a move.

It will be interesting to see if the Brazilian is willing to accept that and commit his long-term future to the club.