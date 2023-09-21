Presenter slams £13m Leeds player in scathing attack – ‘Not even a footballer’

Leeds presenter Jon Wainman has launched a scathing attack on Leeds left-back Junior Firpo.

Firpo who is still not back from injury is yet to make an appearance for Leeds this season.

Speaking to Givemesport Wainman said that he is fed up with the former Barcelona full-back that he wouldn’t even call him a footballer.

Leeds Injury Update: Patrick Bamford is back in training

Jamie Shackleton didn’t play any part vs Millwall due to a slight shoulder issue.

Junior Firpo is still out.

Ethan Ampadu is a doubt due to a dead leg.

Djed Spence is out for 8 weeks.#LUFC — All Day LUFC (@AllDayLUFC) September 19, 2023

“To be honest I think the main player that I probably had a bit of a gripe with was Ryan Manning from Southampton because I got really excited about him. Leeds really need a left-back. I’ve been really impressed with Sam Byram, but the two positions that we’re light in are at left-back and in the number ten. Obviously, left-back, Leeds haven’t had one for a while. Well, we bought Junior Firpo, but I wouldn’t even call him a footballer let alone a left-back.” he said.

It is true that Leeds need a left-back and has been looking at the free market about a possible arrival this month. However, that looks unlikely now with limited options out there but a January incoming looks quite certain.