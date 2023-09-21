Sassuolo vs Juventus: Live stream, TV Channel, Start time and Team news

Sassuolo (17th in the Serie A) face off against Juventus (2nd in the Serie A) on Saturday 22nd of September, at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two faced each other, Sassuolo managed to beat Juventus 1-0 at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore. The only goal was scored by Gregoire Defrel in the 64th minute to secure the victory.

Sassuolo lost their last Serie A game, losing 4-2 to Frosinone. Goals from Walid Cheddira, Luca Mazzitelli (x2) and Pol Lirola for Frosinone, and a brace from Andrea Pinamonti for Sassuolo.

Juventus won their last Serie A game, beating Lazio 3-1 at the Allianz Stadium. A Dusan Vlahovic brace, and a goal from Federico Chiesa for Juventus, with Lazio’s only goal being scored by Luis Alberto.

How to watch Sassuolo vs Juventus

Date: Saturday, September 22nd, 2023

Kickoff: 17:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: TNT Sports

Venue: Stadio Citta del Tricolore

Team News:

Sassuolo will be without Pedro Obiang and Agustin Alvarez, who all remain out through injury. Whilst Samu Castillejo is doubtful, and will be reassessed for Saturday’s action.

Juventus will be without Mattia De Sciglio and Paul Pogba, who remain out through injury. The rest of the squad seems to be available for selection with no new injury news.

Predicted XI:

Sassuolo: Cragno, Vina, Tressoldi, Erlic, Toljan, Lauriente, Henrique, Boloca, Berardi, Bajrami, Pinamonti.

Juventus: Szczesny, Danilo, Bremer, Gatti, Kostic, Rabiot, Locatelli, Miretti, McKennie, Chiesa, Vlahovic.