“They have no regrets” – Journalist shares inside Crystal Palace info about £15m player

It has been a positive start to the season for Crystal Palace with Roy Hodgson’s team sitting in ninth position in the Premier League and that comes after failing to sign a new striker ahead of the new campaign.

The Eagles failed to bring one in over the summer despite losing their biggest attacking threat in the form of Wilfried Zaha but Odsonne Édouard has stepped up for the London club scoring four goals across Palace’s opening five matches.

According to the Evening Standard, a star Crystal Palace were interested in signing over the summer was Southampton’s Che Adams, who signed for the Saints for just £15m in 2019.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones has suggested that internally, Palace have no regrets about not bringing Adams to Selhurst Park and that the London club are comfortable with what they have.

Jones said: “Speaking to people around Palace they’re okay with the situation in terms of not getting Che Adams .

“Obviously he was someone they did have interest in but they feel like they’re actually reasonably well set for the season. They’re quite comfortable in their performances.

“You know, they’re obviously not setting the world on fire but there’s every confidence that they can finish close to mid-table which is fine by the standards they have set for them. So I do wonder if Crystal Palace will still go back into the market in January for a forward player. But at the moment they’re saying no regrets over over Che Adams.”