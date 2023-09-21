Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to agree on a new deal with club captain Son Heung-min.

The South Korean international is one of the best players at the club and it is hardly a surprise that Spurs are in talks to tie him down to a long-term contract as per 90 Min.

The 31-year-old has a current contract with the club until the summer of 2025 but Spurs are hoping to tie him down to an extension.

Son has been a key player for Ange Postecoglou so far and he has managed to adapt to the Australian’s philosophy with ease. The newly appointed Tottenham manager is hugely impressed with his contributions on and off the pitch already.

Postecoglou recently heaped praise on the South Korean international for being a fantastic footballer and a brilliant human being. He also added that the South Korean is a part of the leadership group at the club.

Son has been one of the best players at Tottenham since joining the club from the Bundesliga nine seasons ago.

Spurs must hold on to quality players like him if they want to win trophies in the coming months. They have started the season well and they will be hoping to get back into the Champions League and push for domestic trophies.

The £192k-a-week star has 3 goals in 5 league appearances so far this season and he will look to build on his impressive start to the campaign and fire Tottenham to a trophy this season.

The fact that Spurs want to secure his long-term future will also come as a major boost for the fans. The 31-year-old is still capable of competing at the highest level and he could be an asset for Tottenham in the coming seasons.