Video: LASK stun Liverpool in Europa League clash with wonder goal

Liverpool have fallen behind in their Europa League clash with LASK in Austria as a wonder goal from Florian Flecker has shocked Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The goal was easily preventable, which occurred following a heavy touch from Harvey Elliott in the middle of the park and that eventually led to a corner for LASK.

The Austrian side scored from that set piece as Flecker was left free on the edge of the box before hitting a beauty past Kelleher in the Liverpool goal.

Flecker stuns Liverpool with an absolute beauty of a strike! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/znRBDCFOO9 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 21, 2023