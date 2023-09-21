Video: LASK stun Liverpool in Europa League clash with wonder goal

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool have fallen behind in their Europa League clash with LASK in Austria as a wonder goal from Florian Flecker has shocked Jurgen Klopp’s men. 

The goal was easily preventable, which occurred following a heavy touch from Harvey Elliott in the middle of the park and that eventually led to a corner for LASK.

The Austrian side scored from that set piece as Flecker was left free on the edge of the box before hitting a beauty past Kelleher in the Liverpool goal.

More Stories / Latest News
Inside Spain: Jude Bellingham watch, Joao Felix redemption and more scandal at Real Madrid
Journalist says Emery has made a complete U-turn on £25m Villa player who was set to be offloaded
BBC pundit slams Leeds forward for his performance against Hull
More Stories Florian Flecker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.