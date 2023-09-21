Video: Ryan Gravenberch bags first Liverpool assist as Luis Diaz gives Reds the lead

Liverpool have taken the lead in their Europa League clash with LASK in Austria as Ryan Gravenberch and Luis Diaz combine to make it 2-1.

The Premier League side went into halftime 1-0 down but have responded in the second in what has been a poor performance from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Darwin Nunez scored from the penalty spot after 56 minutes before Diaz covered a Gravenberch cross to complete the comeback as the Dutch star gets his first assist for his new club.

