Video: Salah nutmegs LASK goalkeeper to confirm Liverpool win

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to confirm all three points for Liverpool in their Europa League clash with LASK.

It wasn’t a straightforward night for the Reds as the Premier League giants fell behind in the match. Goals from Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz helped turn things around in the second half and that was before Salah got in on the action.

The Egypt star combined with Nunez late on in the game and produced a wonderful finish as the winger nutmegged the LASK goalkeeper.

Mo Salah doing what he does best. ? Liverpool are heading to the 3 points!#UEL pic.twitter.com/7p2ki9iFN2 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 21, 2023

MO SALAH 3-1 Unreal player. One of the very best. pic.twitter.com/aOeQoaaGCs — Viktor Fagerström (@ViktorFagerLFC) September 21, 2023

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports and Viaplay.