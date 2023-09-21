Video: Salah nutmegs LASK goalkeeper to confirm Liverpool win

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to confirm all three points for Liverpool in their Europa League clash with LASK.

It wasn’t a straightforward night for the Reds as the Premier League giants fell behind in the match. Goals from Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz helped turn things around in the second half and that was before Salah got in on the action.

The Egypt star combined with Nunez late on in the game and produced a wonderful finish as the winger nutmegged the LASK goalkeeper.

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports and Viaplay.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ryan Gravenberch bags first Liverpool assist as Luis Diaz gives Reds the lead
Video: Darwin Nunez draws Liverpool level in Europa League clash from penalty spot
Aston Villa receive boost as main Chelsea player misses training ahead of Sunday’s clash
More Stories Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.