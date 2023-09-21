West Ham in touch with 21-year-old’s representatives regarding January move

Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 21-year-old has fallen down the pecking out at the French club following the arrivals of Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani. He might need to leave the French club in order to play regularly and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

A report from 90 Min claims that the striker is not ready to give up on his PSG dream just yet. The striker will consider his future at the French club if things do not improve by December.

A number of Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on his situation and the likes of West Ham United are in contact with his representatives regarding a potential move.

The Hammers could certainly use more quality and depth in the attack and Ekitike could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. It remains to be seen whether the player is ready to move on when the transfer window opens in January.

He is unlikely to be a regular starter for the Ligue 1 side any time soon and a January move would be ideal for his development. The talented young striker needs to play regularly at the stage of his career and PSG will not be able to provide him with that platform.

West Ham will be competing in the Europa League this season, and they need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions. Signing a talented young striker in January could prove to be a wise decision for them.