Another Chelsea ace set to leave the club as transfer upheaval continues

There’s never a dull moment at Chelsea regarding transfers at present, as news that another Blues ace will leave in January is reported.

Given that Mauricio Pochettino’s side really haven’t clicked at present and currently find themselves way down in 14th position in the Premier League table with only one win this season, one has to look at the way in which the club has conducted itself in the transfer market of late to see if that’s a contributory factor.

It’s a question worth posing.

Trevoh Chalobah, still expected to leave Chelsea in January — Pochettino denied English CB being ‘frozen out’ after move rejected on Deadline Day but feeling is clear ?? #CFC Chalobah was keen on Bayern move in the final weeks of summer window — he rejected Nottingham Forest. pic.twitter.com/kSKRXRiVaR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 21, 2023

According to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, Trevoh Chalobah will be one of the next players out of the revolving door.

Though he apparently rejected Nottingham Forest as a potential destination in the summer window, there’s unlikely to be a shortage of takers come the new year.

Romano also states that Pochettino has rebuffed accusations that he’s frozen Chalobah out, but whatever the truth of the matter it seems that there’s no future for the player at the club.

Were he and any other colleagues to depart the club reinforcements would be required.

Given that the amount of turnover in playing staff over the past few windows is already starting to have a marked effect, Chelsea really need to take a long, hard look at themselves and decide when they are finally going to have something approaching a settled squad…