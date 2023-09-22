Captain of 1974 Brazil World Cup team dies aged 76 leaving incredible football legacy behind

Former Brazil captain and Barcelona defender Marinho Peres has died at the age of 76 with tributes pouring in from the football community and beyond.

The centre-back had a wonderful career in the sport representing his country and a host of top clubs across Brazil and Europe as a player and manager.

Peres captained his country at the 1974 World Cup in West Germany, where they were unable to defend their title and ultimately finished fourth after losing to Poland in the competition’s third-place play-off. The defender played 15 times for his country and had a splendid club career.

The Brazilian spent two years with Barcelona and played for Santos and Internacional among other clubs in his native Brazil. His time at Santos coincided with the legendary Pele‘s final two years playing for the club, which was a big honour for Brazilian footballers at the time.

After retiring, Peres moved into coaching and it included two spells in charge of Santos and time in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon and other clubs. Remarkably, he coached Belenenses four times, leading them to victory in the 1989 Portuguese Cup final against Benfica.

Tributes have poured in from the football world with former clubs, players and fans paying their respects.

Sporting CP said: ‘Sporting Clube de Portugal expresses its regret at the death of Marinho Peres, who passed away on Monday at the age of 76.

‘A former successful player, having represented the Brazilian national team, he arrived in Portugal in the 1980s as a coach. He coached several teams, including Sporting CP in 1990/1991 and 1991/1992.

‘To family and friends, Sporting CP extends its deepest condolences, whilst praising and thanking them for their years of dedication and devotion to the Club.’