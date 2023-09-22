Pundit names ‘perfect club’ for struggling Chelsea star who has failed to ‘live up to the hype’

Chelsea should consider loaning Mykhailo Mudryk out in order to give the attacker more experience.

That is the view of former Liverpool and Aston Villa attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the Ukraine international is far too ‘inexperienced’ to be considered a regular starter for Chelsea, despite the Londoners signing him from Shakhtar Donetsk for £88.5 million (Sky Sports) less than a year ago.

Enduring a very tough start to life at Stamford Bridge, Mudryk, 22, has so far failed to find the back of the net in any of his first 21 games, in all competitions. The winger has managed just two assists and consequently finds himself a fringe player struggling to make consecutive starts under Mauricio Pochettino.

And in line with the attacker’s disappointing form, recent reports, including this one from Fichajes, have linked the 22-year-old with a surprise January loan move, and Collymore thinks that could be the best solution for everyone involved.

“I actually think that’s a great idea,” the ex-pro said in an exclusive interview.

“Let’s not forget, this is a young player who played just 44 games for Shakhtar Donetsk before Chelsea signed him for nearly £90 million. Some players can live up to the hype, others can’t, and so far, Mudryk has massively failed. He can still fulfil his potential – he’s only 22 years old but he has to rack up more games before Chelsea can expect him to be their first-choice left winger. He is simply too inexperienced.”

Going on to name which club could be the best destination for Chelsea’s underperforming number 10, Collymore suggested Borussia Dortmund could help reignite the struggling winger’s career.

“I think he needs to drop down a tier but go and play for a club where the expectation to win week in and week out is just as high as it is at Chelsea,” he added.

“Whether or not they’d have him is another matter, but I think Borussia Dortmund could be the perfect club to get Mudryk firing and on the right track to becoming the player he has the potential to be.”