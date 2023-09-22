Chelsea working on loan deal for player rival manager said could win Ballon d’Or

Chelsea are reportedly working on a deal to send Mykhaylo Mudryk out on loan.

That’s according to a recent report from Fichajes, who claim the Blues are open to any possible solution in order to help the struggling Ukrainian rediscover his best form.

Struggling to replicate the form that earned him a blockbuster £88.5 million (Sky Sports) move from Shakhtar Donetsk nearly 12 months ago, Mudryk, 22, has become one of the Premier League’s most criticised players.

And with Mauricio Pochettino tasked with building a team capable of challenging for the sport’s most prestigious silverware, there is very little margin for error when it comes to his team selections.

As for Mudryk, very few doubt his ability. Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi, who spoke to La Repubblica at the start of the year, was the best example of this; the Italian tipped the 22-year-old to one day win the Ballon d’Or.

“Mudryk is a fantastic player, but Brighton can’t buy him,” De Zerbi said.

“[…] I think Mudryk can win the Ballon d’Or in the future. I know the value of Mudryk, he has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or.”

However, with just two assists to his name from his first 21 games, in all competitions, there is denying the poor start to life Mudryk has endured in London.

Consequently, Chelsea must find a solution, and according to these recent reports, although no clubs are specifically mentioned, it has been noted there are ‘several teams’ interested in taking the young winger on loan once the January transfer window opens.